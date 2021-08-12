Sefwi Anhwiaso's traditional ruler pledges support for MSRRS

Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeawoho Yaw Gyebi XI

Source: GNA

The Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area in the Western North Region, Ogyeawoho Yaw Gyebi XI, has pledged support to the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat (MSRRS) to succeed in delivering good roads in mining communities across the country.

He, however, advised that the secretariat remained focused on its duty in the mining enclaves in Ghana.



“Work and be proud of your sacrifices; mining companies will be ready to help. Work for the development of Ghana and you will be remembered. We will support you.” Ogyeawoho Yaw Gyebi gave this advice when he interacted with the members of the secretariat at his palace.



He also appealed to the government to support the secretariat for it to deliver on its duty of transforming mining communities.



Ogyeawoho Yaw Gyebi XI who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, therefore called for resource allocation to ensure effectiveness.



He also prayed that mining companies would not relapse in contributing to the fund.



The projects in the agrarian communities he suggested, would improve transportation of food to marketing centres, grow the local cash economy and boost development in the mining enclaves.

Ultimately, good road infrastructure would help promote maternal health and also quality healthcare delivery in the enclaves.



He mentioned the contribution of natural resources to the growth of Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa and believed that Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Awaso enclaves could be given some attention and "not to die despite the gold potentials they possessed."



“Awaso after about 40 years of mining, is still the same, look at the road. It’s bad; the same with Tarkwa- Takoradi roads. This country has been mining gold and other minerals for decades, but, mining communities have lagged in development, especially with the status of the road infrastructure...



collaboration with the mining companies is good and it’s an agenda dear to our hearts."



He said as chiefs, they also had the responsibility to support the Secretariat to deliver on their task for the benefit of all of us.



The Coordinator of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat, Mr. Frank Felix E. Akoto Awah, briefed Ogyeawoho on the task of the secretariat and said they are working closely with the Ministry of Finance, playing monitoring role, Ghana Highways Authority(GHA), supervising and the mining companies, being contributors to the fund.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is also playing a supervisory role, he explained.



He said mining enclaves to benefit from the projects include; Tarkwa-Takoradi in Western Region; Ayanfuri-Dunkwa in Central; Kenyase in Ahafo and Awaso in Western North, adding that the New Abirem project in the Eastern Region, was ongoing.



“We will work with you and elders. Since 1977, Awaso has been mining bauxite, but, it has no good roads and we need to do these road projects to aid development in the mining enclaves. Good roads promote the image of the society.” Mr. Awah said.



Meanwhile, at the Ghana Bauxite Company at Awaso, the Production Manager, Mr. Kwabena Darko, and the team, suggested that the secretariat be considered a regular source of funding, legal framework, and governance issues to ensure the sustainability of the project.