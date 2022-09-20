Sefwi Elubo 'galamsey': Chief and his brother remanded into police custody - Report

Nana Anini Baffour (left) with is brother, Kwadwo Affi

The Sefwi Magistrate Court has remanded Nana Anini Baffour, the Chief of Sefwi Elubo, and his brother, Kwadwo Affi, arrested in connection with alleged illegal mining ('galamsey') in the Sefwi Elubo township in the Western North Region.

According to a Neat FM report, the Chief and his brother were arraigned before the court on Monday, September 19, 2022.



A Neat FM reporter, who was in court, indicated that the police prosecutor pleaded with the judge to remand the two suspects as it works to arrest six other suspects who are alleged to be the financiers of the 'galamsey' activity.



The lawyer of the two accused persons objected to the prosecutor's request, but the judge sided with the prosecution and remanded the two men into police custody.



The judge, His Worship Lawrence Gbeno, indicated that the case would continue on Monday, September 26, 2022.



"His Worship Lawrence Gbeno explained that the request of the police was reasonable due to the gravity of the matter, and he gave the police one week to continue their investigation and appear before him," the reporter said in Twi.

The police arrested Nana Anini Baffour and Kwadwo Affi following an investigation into a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses in the town.



A statement from the police released on September 17 revealed that a pit dug from one of the affected houses led to the bedroom of the Chief's brother.



"Investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the Chief's brother. Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity.



"Investigation has further revealed that the chief, his brother, and six other suspects who are on the run are the main people behind the illegal activities," parts of the statement read.



IB/SEA