Sefwi Traditional Council bans galamsey

Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama

Following President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the members of the National House Chiefs in Kumasi on Wednesday, the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama, has banned illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in the traditional area.

In view of that, he has asked all divisional chiefs to ensure the removal of all moving machines and heavy equipment used in galamsey from illegal mining sites within two weeks.



He has decided to sanction any chief who goes contrary to his orders.



Katakyie Bumagama, further warned settlers who have sold their farmlands to galamsey operators to stop forthwith or have their lands seized.

The Omanhene also called on all government and security agencies to assist in combating illegal mining activities in the area.



His message was conveyed by the chief of Paboase, Nana Frimpong Manso.