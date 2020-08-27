Regional News

Sefwi Wiawso Chief exposes NDC's 'wicked' agenda against SHC

MD of SHC, Kwabena Aooiah Ampofo

The Chief of Nzuozia who doubles as the Kyidomhene of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, has exposed the wicked agenda of the opposition National Democratic Congress against the State Housing Company.

In an interview granted to Kwasi Aboagye on Neat FM’s "Ghana Montie" morning show, Nana Kwame Adu-Afriyie emphasized that the opposition party is being disingenuous about the work done so far by SHC.



“You cannot just dig the ground with a pick axe to construct a building. You’ll, by all means, do certain things to claim the lands before you build” he said.



He also debunked the assertion made by the NDC that Vice President Bawumia emphatically stated that the buildings have reached 20% completion;



“If the man (Bawumia), has said that the construction had reached 20% completion, I would have come to the Flagstaff (Jubilee) House to tell him that what he said was a lie. If he had said that, we, Nananom, we are passionate about this project since it means a lot to us, would have organized a press conference to tell the Government that they are deceiving us and that what they are saying is far from the truth. What he said, however, about the 20%, is on the basis that they’re through with clearing and they’ve paid compensation. Out of the 100% of the entire project, 20% has been done. What falsehood has the man (Bawumia) peddled?” the Chief asked.



He urged Ghanaians to ignore politicians who have the penchant to peddle falsehoods against others for political capital, and also encouraged the political class to let the national interest be paramount in their endeavours.



Exposing the NDC further, the Kyidomhene of Sefwi Wiawso said that “Not long ago, before Bawumia delivered his speech, a kingpin in the NDC called me, and told me that the compensation being paid to the farmers, they (NDC) would want to dig into it for political capital. I called him and reminded him that the land we acquired was not in the name of the NPP, it was in the name of Ghana. Now if the Government says it is paying one cedi to farmers, because you are in opposition, you want to do politics with it”

The chief admonished the NDC to desist from their self-serving agenda of bastardizing the NPP just because they want to win power since they may face serious challenges in future if they come.



The NDC, a few days after the NPP unveiled its infrastructural projects at its Results Fair which had Vice President Bawumia detailing the various projects the party in Government has achieved, went project hunting to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the named projects and their respective locations.



The NDC, led by Sammy Gyamfi, at a press conference said Vice President Bawumia peddled untruth with the claim that State Housing Company had started projects in Sefwi Wiawso.



The chief of Nzuozia, in this interview with Kwasi Aboagye, confirmed what the Vice President said as the truth.



Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that State Housing is being run more efficiently despite the fact that it has limited resources it is working with.



In an exclusive interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the Vice President indicated that the management of State Housing Company has done a yeoman's job in running the outfit efficiently.

"So far, they've done very well, State Housing, without any borrowing. They've done a lot of work, and a bit more capital could see them delivering more. It is amazing how efficient they have run the outfit now" the Vice President said to Sefa Kayi.



In his belief, if State Housing Company is adequately funded, a lot more could be achieved.



"They can build more houses, affordable ones, if we give them more" he stressed.



The Vice President said that so far whatever monies State Housing Company is using are internally generated.



It is upon the above that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia believes that if more monies are given to S.H.C, a lot more would be achieved.

