Seize and auction the late Sir John's properties acquired from 2017 - Government charged

National Organiser of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh

The National Organiser of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh, has charged the government to auction the alleged state lands owned by the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission (FC), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

The Last Will and Testament of Sir John has raised eyebrows and debate on social media, especially following reports that the government had sold portions of the Achimota forest.



Sir John in his Will wrote that he owns 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land together with Charles Owusu and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu, and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



However, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has indicated that it is not aware that Sir John owns portions of the Achimota Forest land.



Speaking to this in a panel discussion on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme, Asani Tanoh said: "How dare Sir John own land at Achimota Forest . . . if we have a government that is morally upright, every land that was acquired, and every property of Sir John from 2017 to date should be seized by the state and auctioned. Check his salary and ask yourself how he was able to acquire all these properties . . . and accounts outside the country. How dare Charles Owusu own land at Achimota."



"If Sir John was able to acquire all these properties, you can imagine Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Asante Bediatuo, Yoofi Grant, Amoako-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko . . . these are people who came for state capture; to destroy the unborn lives and we must stop them," he added.

Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has been petitioned to look into the alleged state lands owned by Sir John.



Corruption Watch in the petition dated 24th May 2022 is asking the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate:



1. Whether the said lands were owned by the Republic of Ghana at the time of their alleged acquisition by



Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Jakaypros Limited, Fasoh Limited, DML Limited, and Charles Owusu.



2. The circumstances of the alleged acquisition

3. The Beneficial Owners of the companies implicated in this transaction and compliance with the



reporting requirements of such persons where they are PEPs under ss. 13, 35, and 126 of the Companies



Act 2019 (Act 992)



4. Who authorized the alleged sale or purchase of the lands?