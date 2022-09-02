Seized galamsey excavators in police custody go missing - Ellembelle DCE

File photo: Excavator

Two excavators have reportedly gone missing at the Ellembelle police command.

The two excavators are said to have been ceased by the District Chief Executive, Kwesi Bonzo, over illegal mining activities, the chronicle newspaper reports.



He later handed the excavators to the police only to discover they had vanished from the police premises the next day.



Narrating the incident, DCE Kwesi Bonzo said that after the excavators were left at the police station, the police command initially said they were no police officers to guard the excavators but he later said he would provide two officers under the condition that they guard it till 6pm.



He described the development as disgusting as the police do not also know how the excavators got missing.

“Illegal mining has become an organised crime, with too many actors fighting those fighting the canker,” Kwesi Bonzo is reported to have said.



The DCE revisited the site with some journalists where the illegal mining was ongoing and set other equipment used for the illegal mining ablaze.



