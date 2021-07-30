Seized rosewood will be used for national cathedral project – Lands Minister

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

• Government will donate confiscated rosewood for the building of the national cathedral

• Government will be starting with the five containers that were confiscated at the Tema Port last month



• The national cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024 ​



Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed that all seized rosewood in the country will be used for the construction of the national cathedral.



He said the government will be starting with the five containers that were confiscated at the Tema Port last month.



This move is to deter people from the cutting and exportation of rosewood in the country.



In an interaction with the media on Friday, the minister said, “The government is making the decision to take all rosewood confiscated towards the construction of the national cathedral, so in addition to the ban on the export, all rosewood confiscated should and will be donated to the national cathedral.”

He noted that government will also donate some of the impounded rosewood to other public institutions and also auction them for domestic use if contractors working on the national cathedral have had enough of the rosewood.



“When the National Cathedral turns out to have enough rosewood, we will take other measures; either to donate it to other public institutions and if we are minded to have a public auction for domestic use, rest assured it will be done with a sense of integrity,” he added.



The national cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.



Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has asked Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 towards the project every month.



The initiative, according to Ken Ofori-Atta has been dubbed ‘Ketoa biaa nsua’, to wit, ‘No amount is small’.



