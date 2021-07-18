Sekondi High Court to determine Michael Nunoo's fate on Monday

Michael Nunoo is standing trial on attempted murder and possession of unlawful arms

Correspondence from Western Region

A Sekondi High Court has fixed Monday, July 19 to administer judgement in the case between the Republic and the accused, Michael Nunoo, a Marine Engineer at the Takoradi Port who is standing trial on attempted murder and possession of unlawful arms.



The Presiding Judge, Her Ladyship, Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu Amankwa after listening to proceedings from counsel for the complainant, Mrs. Adlaide Kobiri-Woode, a State Attorney and counsel for accused, lawyer Joseph K. Abakah, adjourned the criminal case to Monday, July 19, 2021 for judgement by a-seven-member jury.



The judge, however, admonished the jurors to be quite judicious in their judgement after listening to both parties in the case.

Readers will recall that on February 27, 2018, the complainant, Emmanuel Badu-Acheampong, a businessman was reportedly shot in the abdomen during a scuffle with the accused, Michael Nunoo, his bosom friend for the latter's inability to pay back an amount of GHC30,000 owed the complainant for more than a year.



The incident, which occurred at the MAYSPOT restaurant at Fijai in Takoradi, left a bullet in the complainant's abdomen and was admitted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and was later referred to undergo a caesarean operation at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



However, doctors could not remove the bullet explaining that the bullet was stark at a very sensitive part of the abdomen explaining that any attempt to forcibly remove the bullet, could paralyze him.