Sekondi High Court to reconvene for retrial of Michael Nunoo

The accused, Michael Nunoo

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A seven-member jury at a Sekondi High Court in the Western Region has voted 4 against 3 in a verdict of the case of the Republic versus Michael Nunoo, a marine engineer with the Ghana Maritime Authority at the Takoradi Port.

The verdict of 4-3 was finalized by the court presided over by Her Ladyship, Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu Amankwa after the jurors had retired with the same verdict.



According to the judge, the law required a clear majority of 6-1 or 5-2 for the accused to be found culpable and guilty on two counts of attempted murder and possession of firearms without lawful excuse.



The accused was however not acquitted and discharged but was allowed to remain on his former bail conditions.



Meanwhile, the seven-member jury has been dissolved and a new set of jurors will be constituted to start the trial all over again.

Readers will recall that on February 27, 2018, the complainant, Emmanuel Badu-Acheampong, a businessman was reportedly shot in the abdomen during a scuffle with the accused, Michael Nunoo, his bosom friend for the latter's inability to pay back an amount of GH¢30,000 owed the complainant for more than a year.



The incident, which occurred at the MaySpot restaurant at Fijai in Takoradi, left a bullet in the complainant's abdomen following which he was admitted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and was later referred to undergo surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



However, doctors could not remove the bullet explaining that the bullet was stuck at a very sensitive part of the abdomen and that any attempt to forcibly remove the bullet, could paralyze him.