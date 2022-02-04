Sekondi MCE case: We’ve not understood the concept of constitutionalism - Antwi-Danso

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso is a security expert

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE suspended

Abdul-Mumin Issah arrested by police



Sekondi-Takoradi MCE charged for dangerous driving



A security expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has said that the continuous disregard and display of authority by people of power is resultant of the reduced regard for the constitution.



He was reacting to the news of the suspended Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The MCE is alleged to have committed a motor traffic offence and verbally assaulted a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The MCE has seen been slapped with three charges relating to the following: assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



The Command said he has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.



“The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



“When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him,” a statement from the police said.



Here is what ensued between the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE and the police officer

But Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso said that there is the need for institutions of authority to be left to exercise their authorities without any external influences.



When this is done, he added, incidences of this sort will no longer happen.



“All these things show that we have not understood the essence of constitutionalism and institutionalism. The institutions must accept their independence and that they are there according to only what the constitution says. If we do all things, then I think people in authority will also respect institutions,” he said.