Sekondi School for the Deaf students excel in BECE results

Sekondi School for the Deaf

Source: GNA

The Assistant Headmistress of the Sekondi School for the Deaf, Madam Ama Polley, has commended students of the school for successes chalked over the years in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the school as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, she disclosed that students of the School who were taught through Sign Language were able to make between aggregates 16 and 19 in the BECE thereby rubbing shoulders with normal students in other schools.



Madam Polley revealed that it was the practice of the school to ensure that children with special needs were guided for placement into the second cycle level and even to the colleges and tertiary levels.



She said many of their students were assisted and mentored to enter the sister school at Mampong-Akuapim college to further their education.



The Assistant Headmistress said many students from the school, were teaching in their alma mater upon completion from tertiary institutions and commended teachers in the school for their sense of duty and dedication to raise the academic standards of the school.



Madam Polley said the school admitted children from four years for training but was worried that most of the parents did not go back to the school to look for their children even after completion of their course.

The Assistant Headmistress appealed for projectors and laptop computers to aid visual literacy and improve on academic standards of the school.



She also appealed to academia and industries to break the barrier and offer employment to graduates from the school.



The Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Samuel Graves Sampson advised society to eschew the stigmatization of the deaf and called for attention to re-integrate the children into society after their academic work.



The golden jubilee celebrations which started with a line-up of activities at the beginning of October is expected to be climaxed on Saturday, October 30 with the Minister of Education as Guest of Honour and a church service on Sunday, October 31.