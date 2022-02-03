Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer

Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Adbul-Mumin Issah

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Adbul-Mumin Issah has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command.



According to a statement by the police, the arrest of the MCE on Thursday, February 3, 2022, is on the back of an alleged motor traffic offense, verbal assault and offensive conduct exhibited by Mr Abdul-Mumin against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.



He has since been charged “on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29). He has also been charged for Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.”

The police disclosed that the MCE, in an earlier report by GhanaWeb, went berserk when an officer who attempted to stop him at a snap checkpoint the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022. When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him,” the statement said.



Abdul-Mumin Issah according to the police will be arraigned before a court on Friday, February 4, 2022.



‘Ugly policeman, I will transfer you to Enchi’ – Takoradi MCE fumes over road checks



Takoradi MCE allegedly threatens policeman

The Chief Executive of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly ( S.T.M.A), Abdul- Mummin Issah, is heard in an audio hurling insults at a senior Police officer performing road check duties.



Inspector Sarfo Andrews and his team were on routine snap check at 8:30 pm around Kwesimintsim Cemetery in Takoradi when the STMA mayor, driving in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20, decided to move past the traffic of cars waiting to go through the snap check.



The MCE is overheard angrily heaping invectives on the police officer for insisting that he joins the queue like others and wait for his turn.



“You are stupid, you ugly policeman, you say a whole police officer, you are nothing, don’t worry let him play his king kong thing, I have exercised patience for you to call whoever is coming, I could just pass by and there is nothing he can do. If I decide to pass by what else can you do? But I have been patient enough which you have called to come and take me to headquarters. I could have just drove there, go(sic) and you can do whatever you want to do tomorrow morning and it won’t get anywhere,” the MCE is overheard in the exchanges with the on-duty police officer.



The policeman is also heard insisting on the right thing being done despite calls by the MCE to another police officer to intervene.



“…the patrol team is coming to take you to headquarters for further action; they are coming to take you for further action... I should take it for what? I am saying I have called the patrol team, your action, your behaviour, your attitude have (sic) been reported and you will be detained for this, attempting to knock a police Inspector down? You wait!”



The MCE resorted to threats of transfer to cow the insistent policeman saying “You don’t know whom you are dealing with? You will come begging tomorrow, you will come begging tomorrow; I will send you to Enchi…don’t worry, do what you want to do…you are lucky I am not in my….hmmm, it is okay.”



The Police Inspector appeared unfazed by the threats of transfer from the angry MCE.