Sekou Nkrumah ‘fights’ Facebook commenters over TD Jakes' video

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recently expressed his disgust at a video in which American-based preacher, Bishop Thomas Dexter (TD) Jakes was eulogizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Whiles sharing the video of the American preacher in his chapel, reading a lengthy praise of President Akufo-Addo on his Facebook timeline, Dr. Nkrumah captioned his post, "What BS [bullshit] is this, so annoying.”



The post generated over one hundred and fifty comments and forty – six shares on the social media platform at the time of filing this report.



Some social media users who commented on the post commended Bishop TD Jakes for the good PR work done for the country.



Other users also picked on the son of Ghana’s first president stating that he would have been full of praise for the preacher if it was about his father.





Kwaku Ofosu: You will be here jumping and dancing if Nkrumah's name was mentioned



Sekou Nkrumah: [responds with an emoji suggesting eyes-rolling]



Mohammed Salifu Junior: can you [Kwaku Ofosu] be a little objective at least? All those "accolades" can you look yourself in the mirror and say the pastor is telling the truth?



Sekou Nkrumah: ignore him



Niifio Kotei: Why the outrage?



Sekou Nkrumah: are you serious?

Niifio Kotei: Great publicity for our President and by extension the country. Nothing wrong with that



Oxford Ashitey: exactly my point



Sekou Nkrumah: [responds with an emoji purportedly suggesting a red-hot face]



Maame Edufua: This is a very good PR for Ghana . It will encourage our diasporan brothers and sisters to come home and invest and worship with us back home. God bless our homeland Ghana



Sekou Nkrumah retorts: lies is good PR



Maame Edufua: Honourable please be positive! Don't wash your dirty linen in public.



Sekou Nkrumah: are you serious?

Maame Edufua: yes Boss, I feel we need to protect our Umoufia, even if all they said is not true. Let them go and see things for themselves.



Cryssy Marye: that level of dishonesty is exactly why things are the way they are now...



Don't wash your dirty linen in public s3 s3n?



I just watched a lie filled propaganda video, you expect me to sheepishly play along?



Maame Edufua: I hear oooo!



Sekou Nkrumah: tell her



Micky Anim: My jaw just dropped to the floor when I heard Ghana is one of the wealthiest in Africa. Bishop Jakes news flash. Our President is borrowing around the world. He will pause and come to you and then continue. Will a wealthy country go borrowing?

Carlos Desmonds: Epain u [Sekou Nkrumah] paaaaaaa



Sekou Nkrumah: that is a foolish pastor O, so ignorant [with an emoji purportedly suggesting a red-hot face]



Jules O’Paddy: That Ghana was filthy until Nana came in. Seriously? Like there were no hotels in Ghana when he came to Ghana in 2015? What a load of rubbish.



This is supposed to be the church of the gospel of Jesus Christ?



Sekou Nkrumah: disgusting



