Sekyere Afram Plains: I’ll beat my Uncle in the primaries – Duffuor Jnr declares

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, former CEO of defunct UniBank

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Defunct Unibank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr who is running in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency has categorically stated that he will unseat his uncle in the race.

Duffuor Jnr, who wants to enter the political arena, says it is about who can deliver for the people of the constituency and not just representation in parliament without impact.



“The people of the constituency have been crying for me for long, it’s been 12 years of unfulfilled promises all these years, and it’s time for one of their own to lead them”.



“The Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency needs a person who can mobilize resources and bring development. We don’t need an MP who will just sit and wait for salary to come”.



“I am winning the primaries to lead my people into parliament in 2024”, he told the media.



The current MP, Alex Adomako – Mensah is a blood brother of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Snr. and thus relates to Duffuor Jnr as an uncle.

There are some reports that suggest Duffuor Jnr has said he will win by a margin of 70%



Prior to its collapse, Duffour Jnr served as CEO of Unibank which was ranked as Ghana’s sixth largest bank by assets in 2015, and one of several big companies in HODA Holdings’ stable of 15.



Before then, he was Chief Operating Officer of Unibank for over three years.



He is a former Credit Analyst with Standard Bank, Ghana Limited. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Banking and International Finance from Cass Business School, United Kingdom.