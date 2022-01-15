Selective justice must end to avert imminent defeat in 2024 – Concerned NPP supporters

The group held a press conference to voice their concerns

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party has been accused of selective justice in the application of the Code of Conduct issued by the National Executive Council of the Party ahead of the Party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

At a Press Conference organized by Concerned NPP Supporters in Central Region, a former District Chief Executive of Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira, Samuel Yaw Agyeibi-Kessie, who spoke on behalf of the group, cited high profile members of the Party who have openly declared their support for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in direct violation of the Code of Conduct.



He said prominent among them are deputy general secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen, the Northern regional executives led by Chairman Samba, and Vice Chairman of Ashanti, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire.



Others also include the MP for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, MP for Yendi, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama among others.

He also described it as a total breach of the party’s code and conduct, the vice president’s arrival at the recently held delegate’s conference grounds with supporters in branded T-shirts and banners announcing his campaign for the flagbearership.



He stressed saying “in spite of all this embarrassing conduct, nobody in the national executive including Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary who announced the sanctions has come out to condemn it or say anything about it”.



The group also called on President Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kuffour, and elders of the Party as a matter of urgency to intervene to avert an imminent defeat in 2024.