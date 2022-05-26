Self-confessed gay rescued from mob action in Fadama

File Photo: Parliament is considering an anti-LGBTQ bill

Source: Farouk Mohammed, Contributor

Good Samaritans rescue self-confessed gay from mob action in Fadama

The sexual orientation of one, Amadu Issaka nearly got him lynched by an angry mob at Fadama in Accra on the day of festivities marking the end of the Islamic Ramadan fasting month about a fortnight ago.



The Good Samaritans, who prefer not to be named were merely passing by a crowd beating a young man so decided to find out what was happening only to realise that the victim was being beaten so severely just because he was gay.



According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Amadu Issaka who also stays in Fadama and is also a Muslim, was invited by a friend to watch a football game at a video centre not aware that an army of boys within same community had been organised and were waiting to pounce on him after uncovering proofs and evidences against him of being gay, which he admitted himself.



Issaka allegedly claimed he had been born as a homosexual and therefore cannot control the urge of his sexual orientation, words which made his friends angry for which reason they planned to hand him severe beatings to 'teach him a lesson.'

"The guy is one of them, he plays football with them and basically grew up together with these group who were beating him for being gay. Even after he was lucky to he saved by the Good Samaritans, some have gone to his house to threaten that he leaves the area to go and stay somewhere else otherwise they will never give him peace," an eyewitness said.



The beating of Amadu Issaka comes in the wake of recent fight by some Parliamentarians against a proposed LGBQT law and worsening cases of treatment of alleged gays all over Ghana.



"Definitely our culture does not approve of same sex relationships but this is the 21st century. Even if somebody is doing it, beating them up cannot be the answer. We have to be tolerant and find a diplomatic way of handling such situations because most of these people are our own brothers and sisters," the eyewitness lamented.