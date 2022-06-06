6
Menu
News

Self glory, greed behind building National Cathedral amidst economic challenges – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei 1 Prince David Osei

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has criticised government’s decision to still go ahead with the construction of the National Cathedral despite the economic challenges confronting the country.

The actor described the decision to still go ahead with the construction of the cathedral, as being insensitive towards the plight of the citizenry.

In a tweet on Friday, 3 June 2022, the actor said: “Misplaced priorities, self glory, greed and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry.”

He added: “We can’t pay government workers, staffs, working tirelessly 24/7 yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy.

“So help us God! I am sorry.”



Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: