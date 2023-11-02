Selfish interest has overridden the common goal of the NPP – Chair of Council of Elders

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has expressed worry over the current state of affairs in the party.

According to him, members of the party are allowing themselves to be led by their parochial interest and not that of the party, citinewsroom.com reports.



Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, who is reported to have made these remarks at a Council of Elders’ meeting at the Alisa Hotel, added that the pursuit of parochial interest is dividing the NPP.



“We’ve allowed our selfish interest to override our common goal of party unity,” he is quoted to have said by citinewroom.com.



The Council of Elders chairman, therefore, called on the members of the party to unite as the party nears its presidential primaries adding that they focus on the common goal of winning power for an unprecedented 3rd successive - breaking the eight.



He also urged them to focus on the principles and values which have guided the NPP over the years.



Owusu-Agyemang, a former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, added that though presidential primaries normally generated passionate debates and disagreements within the party and among supporters of the presidential candidates, the contenders in the race must act in a manner that would allow the party to unite after everything is said and done.

The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.