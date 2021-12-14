‘Sell me to korleba’ – A Plus on GH₵10million suit

A Plus and Hassan Zein

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz as A Plus, has indicated that unless he is sold to korleba - the guys who buy empty bottles - he cannot raise GH₵10million in the suit brought against him by a Lebanese businessman based in Ghana.

According to him, even if Ghana is sued for GH₵10million, the country cannot pay and it will depend on the Attorney General to persuade the court to throw out the suit.



He said, even though he heard of the GH₵10million defamation suit on social media, he is yet to be served by the plaintiff.



Speaking on Metro TV's 'One on One' programme, Kwame A Plus said, he could not comprehend why anybody would want to sue someone described as a 'straw man'.



"I don't know why somebody will sue a straw man. You are looking for GH₵10million from me, you have to sell me to korleba. Do you know korleba, the guys who have been buying bottles," A Plus told Bridget Otoo amid laughter on the show that was aired on Monday, December 13.



"...We have to be serious in this, you sue me for an amount of money [you can't get]. Even if you sue Ghana for GH₵10million, the Attorney General will go to court every day...People must get serious.

"This GH₵10million suit is because I am attacking one individual [who is a businessman] for many allegations that I think must be investigated and I will go any length to bring the attention of the authorities on this man...," A Plus said.



Background



Hassan Zein, a Lebanese businessman based in Ghana, sued A Plus GH₵10million for defamation.



According to him, A Plus alleged in a Facebook post on December 6, 2021, that he [the businessman] pulled a gun and threatened to kill Ghanaian Police officers somewhere in Accra.



He said the post of the defendant was a calculated attempt to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.

He is, therefore, seeking among others general damages of ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵ 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.



Hassan Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.



The lawyers for the plaintiff further want the Court to order the defendant or his assigns from "publishing, sharing, commenting, re-publishing the malicious, vexatious and defamatory and or libellous comments about Plaintiff/Applicant, on any social or regular media for whatever purposes until the final determination of the instant suit".



