Sell your Land Cruisers to develop your areas- MCE to MPs

Mr Clement Wilkinson, MCE for Ga West Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Mr Clement Wilkinson has urged all Members of Parliament (MPS) who have two or more Land Cruisers to sell one and use the money to develop their constituencies.

That, he said will increase the development in the various areas across the country.



The MCE who was pleased with the MP for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for purchasing a rice machine for his constituency said the gesture was worth emulating by the other MPs.



Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Saturday, November 20, 2021 donated a new Combine Harvester and Power Tillers to the Aveyime Rice Farmers’ Association in his constituency.



According to him, this will be the first time in the association’s history where it will have access to its own dedicated Combine Harvester and Power Tillers which will operate on their rice farms at a special MP subsidized rate, far below market charges.

He said the intervention, valued in excess of GHS300,000.00 will ensure that his beloved rice farmers will not only complete harvesting before Christmas, but will also be guaranteed enhanced profits henceforth.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Clement Wilkinson underscored the need for Ghana to find various means to develop itself so that it will not go for loans from foreign countries.



“Our MP, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa did something which was so nice, he donated a new Combine Harvester and Power Tillers to the Aveyime Rice Farmers’ Association in his constituency because they grow rice. Every MP who has two Land cruisers should sell one, because that Rice Machine is GHC300,000 and the land cruiser is GHC500,000. So sell one and use it to help your community and see if there won’t be development,” he said.