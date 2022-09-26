Senchi, Akrade residents give government ultimatum over unpaid compensations

Irate protesters of Nima Mamobi residents and landowners of Akrade and Senchi

About one hundred residents and landowners of Akrade and Senchi in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have staged a demonstration to draw the attention of authorities to their demands for compensation from the government following their displacement for the construction of the Tema-Mpakadan rail project.

The aggrieved residents are demanding compensation for some 25 acres of land taken, lamenting that the unjustified delay of what is due them is hampering their relocation and impact on water and community roads.



In the petition signed by Nana Osae Afari, chairman and convenor of the residents, Ankomah Boateng, Vice Chairman, and I. D. Mensah, the organizer, the protestors issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government to honour its part of the bargain to avert more protests.



According to them, the deliberate delay of the Railway Development Authority and government to fulfill their commitments to them for the demolition of their buildings and destruction of their farmlands which served as their sources of income continues to adversely affect their livelihoods.



Led by the Nana Osae Afari and Queen-mother of Akrade, Nana Samanko III, the distressed residents and landlords protested as they marched from Senchi through Akrade, Atimpoku before ending up at the premises of the Asuogyaman District Assembly with various placards depicting their messages.



Messages such as ‘Ye ne Abre’, Yaw Acheampong Abre, ‘Pay Us now’, ‘Railways Ministry Pay Us’, and ‘We need our Land Compensation’ were boldly displayed on the placards.

Giving the Railways Development Ministry a 21-day ultimatum to respond to their demands, the affected residents demanded that government follow the modalities established prior to the project.



Nana Osae Afari, convenor for the group expressed regret at the government’s failure to heed their appeals. He said, “Since our lands were acquired by EI 23 of 2019 for the construction of the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line project, we have had no option but to clear from our land for this important national project.”



He furthered that several meetings held with the Lands Evaluation Division of the Lands Commission, and the Railway Development Ministry over the past years have been fruitless.



“A year later in August and September 2020, our crops and buildings were valued and paid with the exception of two structures and two crop farms whose owners rejected the valuations. Our lands remained unpaid for a very long time despite several demands from the Lands Valuation Division of the Lands Commission.”



According to the convenor, Akrade claimants in April 2021, were given offer letters expecting payments to be effected soon thereafter. On 11th June 2021, there was a community engagement with claimants from Akrade and Senchi as well as the chiefs and the Paramount Chief of the Akwamu traditional area, Odeheno Kwafo Akoto III and the Deputy Minister of Railways Development, and the regional minister who assured them of paying their claims early but they have not heard from them since.

He continued: “We are by this petition expressing our utmost dissatisfaction of the government’s unacceptable delay in paying us our land compensation contrary to the requirements of the law for prompt payment of compensation for Lands acquired from citizens for public use. We also see the continuous delay in paying us as a deliberate and calculated attempt to deny us of our constitutional rights. We strongly feel that our demand for prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation for individual lands compulsorily acquired by the state is a human rights guaranteed under Article 20 of the 1992 Constitution and therefore the continuous delay in paying the compensation is a consistent infringement on our human rights.”



On her part, Nana Samanko III noted, “My people need to be paid their land compensation, it’s been too long. The roads in my community have worsened, and we can hardly get access to potable water to drink too”.



Receiving the four-page petition, Asuogyaman DCE, Hon Samuel Kwame Agyekum called for calm among the aggrieved persons while he forwards their grievances to the Railway Development Ministry for prompt response.



“Your leader admitted that the project is an important national development and I know you wouldn’t take any action that would derail it. It will benefit Asuogyaman, Eastern Region, and the whole country so exercise patience. The monies will surely be paid but you are demonstrating due to the delay. I’ll forward your petition to the minister and discuss your concerns with him,” the Assembly chief assured them.