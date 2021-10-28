Send a plane to collect LGBTQ+ persons: Some Ghanaians 'advise' Archbishop of Canterbury

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

Some users on Twitter have taken a swipe at the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby, for opposing the anti-LGBTQI+ bill which is currently before parliament.

Taking to Twitter on October 26, Archbishop Welby tweeted that he is “gravely concerned” about the said bill before Parliament that has received massive support from the Ghanaian populace.



He decried the stands of the Anglican Church of Ghana arguing that “the majority of Anglicans within the global Anglican Communion are committed to upholding both the traditional teaching on marriage as laid out in the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10, and the rights of every person, regardless of sexual orientation, before the law.”



But some Twitter users who are not happy about his post have slammed him saying the majority of Ghanaians are in support of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.



Others described his position as ungodly.



Below are some of the largely critical reactions

















