Send us to Parliament and give us other top positions – PWDs

Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled

Mathew Annor Kodom, National President of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, has called on the government to pass a law that allows people with disabilities to have positions in the administration at the district and national levels to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.

He stated that people with disabilities are capable, competent, and have what it takes to hold key positions and even run for parliament.



He suggested that even reserving five seats in parliament for people with disabilities would be commendable.



”Because we are not in government, decisions that affect us are not prioritised. This is a disaster. Issues affecting us would be addressed if our people were elected to parliament or appointed to those positions,” he added.



He went on to say that there are no PWD constituencies in Ghana, even though they make up 10% of the population and that they must be considered.



He went on to urge the government and private institutions to create disability-friendly environments to reduce the difficulties and stress they face when going about their daily activities or seeking services.

According to him, the Disability Act 715 (2006) and the Ghana Accessibility Standards for the Built Environment require changes to physical structures, policies, and practises to ensure accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities, but successive governments have failed to put this into action.



As a result, he is urging the government and private sectors to immediately ensure that buildings and public spaces have features such as ramps, lifts, accessible parking spaces, wide doorways and accessible lavatory facilities.



He made this appeal during the Association’s National Biennial Conference in Techiman (Bono East Regional Capital), which also coincided with the International Day of People with Disabilities.



The National President of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled also called on the government to re-employ individuals who had previously worked at toll booths and condemned the attacks on their members who recently went to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to demand their salary areas but were mistreated.