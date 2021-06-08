Sene West NCCE celebrates Citizenship Week

Madam Janet Atton interacting with pupils of the Bantama D.A JHS

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Sene West district office of the National Commission for Civic Education has marked this year’s ‘Citizenship Week’ with the engagement of about 22 basic schools in the district.

According to the district director of the Commission Cletus Y. Suuk, the Citizenship Week was introduced in 2012 as part of the annual ‘Constitutional Week’ and focuses on basic schools with the aim of inculcating in the pupils the values of citizenship and remind them of their roles and responsibilities in ensuring a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.



Under the theme ‘we are one, Ghana first’, four resource persons: Janet D. Atton, matron of the district hospital, Daniel Ofori of the Ghana Education Service, Divine Bakudie. Ag. district manager of the National Health Insurance Authority and Madam Stella Boatemaa of the NCCE spoke to the pupils on the need to put the interest of the country first in all they do to make the country better since Ghana is the only place they can call home.



They were also sensitized on the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for continuous protection against it and why they should make themselves available when the time comes for vaccination against the disease.

The pupils were taken through lessons in nationalism, patriotism, respect for traditional values and symbols, decency and decorum in language and discipline in both public and private life.



They were also tutored on the need for the protection of public property and the environment, abstention from bribery and corruption as well as hard drugs and alcoholism.



Pupils sought clarifications on a number of issues to which answers were provided whiles copies of the 1992 constitution were presented to the affected schools.