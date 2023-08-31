Senegal is a new candidate if Macky Sall doesn’t stop what is happening - Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso warns

Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso is the Dean of GAFCSC

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, has predicted that Senegal could be the next country in the sub-region to experience a coup if care is not taken.

Referring to the differences between the military coups that were pervasive in the early years of independence of most African countries and the ones that have recently threatened the West African region in the last three years, he threw caution to Senegal to be careful.



More specifically, the security expert called for the president of the West African country to work at curtailing the rising levels of insecurity, heightened by the continuous demonstrations and other security issues.



Speaking with GhanaWeb in a yet-to-be-aired episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Dr. Vadimir Antwi Danso, who now considers himself a prophet on security matters, said he is sure of this because he did same about the coup in Niger.



“A state like Mali was going to have a civil war and there was going to be an implosion – the country was going to be divided: the Tuaregs wanted the northern part of Mali, against the south, and that kind of thing. In such a situation, there would have been no Mali today if the military hadn’t struck. And they struck as a unit, as an arm of government, or let me call it an institution which was built to save the state in terms of crisis, and they did. So was Guinea, so was Burkina Faso.

“At that point, many of your colleagues who interviewed me, I predicted that Niger was a candidate for such a systemic coup and I think I’m a prophet; it has happened. Let me tell you, Senegal is a new candidate if Macky Sall doesn’t stop what is happening, and if ECOWAS doesn’t take steps to talk to Macky Sall,” he cautioned.



Gabon is the latest country to follow in the African countries in which military coups have taken place in, in the last three years.



The President of Gabon, Ali Bongo, was ousted by his cousin, Oligui Nguema, who served as aide-de-camp to the late president of the country, Omar Bongo.



