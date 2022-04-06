Senior High Schools in Tamale strategise to undergo smooth admission

Some SHS students

Source: GNA

The ongoing admission of new students for the 2022/2023 academic year is progressing smoothly at the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Tamale Metropolis.

The admission process has so far been less stressful compared to previous years, when students and their guardians were spotted in long queues.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some of the schools on Monday, where authorities received the students and attended to those who were yet to receive their admission letters, amidst calmness.



The schools visited included Tamale SHS, Business SHS and Dabokpa Technical Institute.



The Heads of the schools, who spoke to the GNA, attributed the smooth admission processes to strategies they devised to avoid chaos.



The Ghana Education Service set April 04, to begin admitting fresh students to SHSs across the country to start the 2022/2023 academic calendar.



Madam Celestine Ninnoni, Assistant Headmistress in charge of Administration at the Tamale SHS said the school had so far received more than half the number it was given.

She said the school authority shared the admission process among departments by providing different administrative desks to avoid all courses queueing to be attended to by one person or group of persons.



Mrs Susana Fati Briamah, Headmistress of Northern Business SHS said the school was expecting more than 700 students hence the admission process was being undertaken at different offices to speed up the process.



She said the process had been free although few had reported it and others had yet to take their admission letters.



Mr Felix Seidu Jinapor, Vice Principal of Dabokpa Technical Institute said the institution had its own system designed to fast track the admission process.



He indicated that the school had prepared to take students giving attention to those placed by the computerised system first before others if there were vacancies for more intake.