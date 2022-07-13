Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana to declare strike

Four teacher unions declare strike
The Ghana Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana has served notice that it will be declaring an indefinite strike on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
According to a report by 3news.com, the President of the association will address a press conference where the reasons for the industrial action will be outlined.
“ There is a national chairman who will be giving the announcement,” a trustee of the association, James Maluna Banoeng Yakubu told 3news.
Four pre-tertiary teacher unions have been on strike since July 4, 2022, to press home their demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.
Other labour unions have served notice of their intent to declare strike over the same demand.
Meanwhile government has called for calm amongst the agitating labour unions while seeking to address their concerns through engagements. The demand for a 20% COLA according to the labour unions is due to rising cost of living in the country.
