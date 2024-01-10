Senior police officers acted together in anti-Dampare plot – Committee Report

The committee has indicted the three officers for perjury and recommended their prosecution

In line with its second term of reference, the committee set up by parliament to investigate a leaked tape involving three senior police officers has established that they acted in a coordinated manner in seeking the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office.

According to the committee, Commissioner of Police (retired) George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Lysander Asare, and Superintendent Eric Emmanuel Gyebi pursued their agenda intending to pave the way for the appointment of a more submissive and loyal IGP who is plaint to the government to help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) “break the 8.”



“There is no doubt in the mind of the Committee that Supt. George Lysander Asare approached Chief Bugri Naabu through Chief Bugri’s son and arranged a meeting between Chief Bugri Naabu, Supt. George Lysander Asare and COP George Alex Mensah.



"At one of the meetings that took place, Supt. George Lysander Asare called Supt. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi on his (Supt. Asare’s) mobile phone for Supt. Gyebi to participate in the discussions that had earlier began concerning the removal of the IGP and his replacement with COP George Mensah.



“The three senior police officers forcefully impressed on Chief Bugri Naabu to aid them with his (Chief Bugri’s) influence with the president of Ghana to remove the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office and replace him with COP George Alex Mensah,” a draft report of the committee intercepted by GhanaWeb noted.



Referencing various legal decisions on conspiracy, the committee concluded that the officers based on the contents of the audio tapes, agreed and acted together to pursue the removal of the IGP.



“From the judicial decisions on issues of conspiracy above, even though they are all discussed in the context of the Criminal Offences Act of Ghana 1960 (Act 29) establishing if parties have conspired does not need to determine if the act they planned, discussed, consulted each other or agreed to do was done or not.

"Their participation in any act of conspiracy, conferring or consulting with, advising, persuading, counseling, commanding or inciting words can be an overt act of conspiracy.



“One question that needs to be answered to establish conspiracy however is whether or not the persons involved conspired, conferred, consulted, advised, persuaded, counselled, commanded or incited each other to act with the common purpose of removing the IGP and replacing him with one of their own.



“The answer to this question is categorically in the affirmative based on the evidence on the audio tape and the testimony of the Chief Bugri Naabu and Supt. George Lysander Asare led COP George Alex Mensah and Supt. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi.



"There is conclusive evidence to establish that indeed the three senior police officers agreed to act together to remove the IGP and sought the assistance and influence of the Chief Bugri Naabu to effectuate their nefarious plans and desires in that regard.



“From the preceding evidence and the testimony of each witness so far, it is established that Supt. George Lysander Asare led COP George Alex Mensah and Supt. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi to Chief Bugri Naabu to specifically discuss their predetermined plans to cause the removal of Dr. Akuffo Dampare as IGP and secure his replacement with COP George Alex Mensah.



“The fact that they knew or did not know Chief Bugri Naabu before the meetings or discussion are irrelevant to establish the fact that they, conspired to remove the IGP and replace him with one of the conspirators,” the report added.

