Senior staff at public universities declare nationwide strike

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Senior staff in the public universities across the country have declared a nationwide strike beginning, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Their grievances follow the government’s failure to pay them their outstanding tier 2 interest allowances as well as the 20% cost of living allowance (COLA) of its members.

They consist of all administrative staff at the various universities in the country.

“Following a press briefing by the National Executive Council of the Senior Staff Association -Universities of Ghana in a letter dated July 13, 2022, [as attached] and subsequent declaration of strike action. I humbly write to inform you of the complete withdrawal of our service effective Thursday, July 14, 2022, until further notice.”

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause the University”, a statement signed by Chairman of the association, Clifford Asomah Kyere added.

They become the latest to join a tall list of public sector labour unions demanding a 20% cost of living allowance (COLA).

