Senseless lies – Anyidoho pokes Kennedy Agyapong over US$800m bribery claim

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized recent bribery claims made by Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful.

Agyapong has alleged that he was offered US$800 million by a fellow contender to step down from the race.



According to Koku Anyidoho Kennedy Agyapong's assertions are at best "lies that don't make sense one bit."



He questioned the credibility of the statement, asserting that the NPP government had recently approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of US$3 billion as an extended credit facility of which the first tranche of this financial assistance was reportedly $600 million.



Anyidoho pondered whether the NPP had the financial means to offer such a sum as a bribe to persuade a candidate to withdraw from the electoral race.



"I have been thinking; did the NPP not go cup-in-hand begging for $3 billion extended credit facility? Was the first tranche not $600 M? So, if they have $800 M, is it this man they will give it as a bribe? He is just telling lies that don't make sense one bit," Anyidoho tweeted.

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter to express his skepticism, Anyidoho highlighted what he called Agyapong's track record of making false statements, referencing the fact that the NPP hopeful had previously issued apologies for spreading untruths about former President John Dramani Mahama.



Anyidoho suggested that Kennedy Agyapong's recent claim was merely a political maneuver to gain leverage, emphasizing that the individual in question appeared to have serious credibility issues.



"Did he not say recently that all the things he said about JM were lies? He has told so many lies about me too. So, what shows he is not lying again just for political expediency? Serious credibility issues here. $800 million? Eish!!!" Anyidoho added, drawing attention to Agyapong's past retractions regarding false claims,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong recently responded to claims by former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah that he made a demand of $500 million in annual contracts from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a condition to step down from his flagbearership bid.



While refuting the allegation in an interview on Time FM on Sunday, October 29, 2023, Ken Agyapong alleged that he was offered an amount of $800 million to step down from the party’s race for Dr Bawumia.

Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





