'Senseless shooting of passengers' – MP reacts as 6 people die in Bawku

Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has condemned the recent killings and attacks on residents in the Bawku Municipality.

He described the killing of 9 persons and the attacks in the municipality as senseless and maiming.



This comes after some passengers who were travelling in two separate vehicles through the Pusiga District were attacked by armed men.



The attack resulted in the unfortunate death of 6 women, 3 men, and several others enduring various degrees of injuries.



In a statement, the MP expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and the maiming of the individuals.



“This coward and senseless shooting of passenger vehicle in the Bawku areas and Walewale is unacceptable and continues to completely derail the recent improving security situation in Bawu and its environs” part of the statement read.

Mahama Ayariga further called on the security agencies to expedite actions to address the inherent factors that threaten security in the municipality.



He emphasised the importance of ending retaliatory shootings and urged the military to take resolute action against such heinous acts.



The retaliatory shootings must stop and the soldiers must be firm on this matter and deal swiftly with such dastardly acts. The security agencies must take urgent steps to ensure the security of travellers in the Bawku and Walewale route and their environs,” he stated.



The MP extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the attacks.



He also expressed his well wishes for the victims who sustained gunshot wounds and injuries, praying for their swift recovery.

“I prayed for a speedy recovery. The government must fully commit itself to resolve the underlying issues causing the insecurity situations in Bawku to ensure lasting peace,” the statement added.



