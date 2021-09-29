Senyo Hosi barks, calls for exposure, arrest of Volta Secessionist financiers

CEO of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi

CEO of the Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi has raised concerns about the inability of government to disclose the identities of persons responsible for bankrolling the activities of the Volta secessionist groups in the country.

Mr Hosi intimated that it is only fair to the people of Volta Region and Ghana if the individuals were exposed and arrested.



Taking to his Facebook page in reaction to a citinewsroom report which was published last year, the CBOD boss questioned whether the statement by government was a political season rhetoric.



He cited the update which was given by Mr Oppong Nkrumah to back his narrative.



Exactly a year after Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told the press that financiers of the group had been uncovered and their names would be published, Ghanaians are yet to learn their identities.



It is also worth noting that the case involving the founder of the Western Togoland Movement, Charles Kudjordjie, also known as Papavi was adjourned this week. The 80-year-old man was also bailed last year.

Addressing a group of journalists on September 27, 2020, at the Information Ministry, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that;



“Yes, we know where the funding is coming from and the various agencies are moving in as part of a comprehensive program to deal with this whole phenomenon. And we are also moving in to deal with their sources of funding and persons who we believe are associated with the funding of this group.”



His update was in reaction to activities of the secessionist group in the Volta region after they blocked a number of entry routes and engaged Ghana’s security agencies.



IN THE MATTER OF THE EASTERN TOGOLAND SECESSIONISTS

One year on, where and who are the Volta secession financiers? Was it a political season rhetoric? It is only fair to the People of the Volta Region and Ghana, my motherland, that such speak is followed by action. Why have these financiers not been exposed and arrested as such?



