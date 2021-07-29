Senyo Hosi’s GH¢8m defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong restored

Senyo Hosi is CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

Source: John Davis, Contributor

Justice William Bempong has vacated an earlier order striking out Senyo Hosi’s defamation case filed against Kennedy Agyapong in 2017.

Lawyers for Senyo Hosi, CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors were not in court on July 12, when lawyers for the Assin Central MP asked the court to strike out the case.



But the Accra High Court indicated that lawyers for the MP failed to bring certain important facts to its attention on July 12 leading it to wrongly strike out the case.



It, therefore, rejected all arguments by the MP’s lawyer, Raphael Agyapong against relisting the case. Justice Bempong stressed the striking out was in error also because Mr. Hosi and his lawyers were never informed the case had been rescheduled for that day after they had missed an earlier adjourned date.



Samson Lardy Anyenni, the lawyer for Senyo Hosi argued that the development was “bizarre” because the MP and his lawyers had failed to comply with orders to file witness statements in 2019 and only did so in March this year.

He said the court was ready to proceed with case management for the trial to start in 2020 but he magnanimously indulged the MP and his lawyers only for them to show up the last time and act in bad faith.



He added that the conduct of Mr. Agyapong’s lawyers was in bad taste because his firm had on six different occasions served hearing notices on them when they failed to attend court and didn’t know the next adjourned date.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 9 am for case management to pave the way for the trial to start.