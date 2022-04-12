Separate SRC account from school management account - Damongo nurses demands

Student nurses of Damongo Nursing Training College

The student body of the Damongo Nurses' Training College in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region are demanding a separation of the Student Representative Council account from that of school management account.

This, the aggrieved students say will engender the spirit of transparency and enable the SRC board have full control and access to funds to run their activities.



In a petition copied to the Damongo youth parliament and blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, the president of the Student Representative Council, Frimpong Luke alleges that the students were suffering a lot of neglect in the hands of school management with the SRC making several attempts to meet the principal of the school to address the numerous challenges to no avail.



"We are not in any way against management or asking management to solve all our problems at once, but at least, something must be done. We are informing all stakeholders to intervene before we take action", he said.



The SRC lamented among other things: the lack of access to social amenities such as portable water which the students dully paid for in their admission, students being served food on the floor, lack of access to beds which compels most students to check on the floor under threatening health conditions, the sacking of students from lecture halls without any just cause and subsequently, denying students food from the dining hall even after making 79% payment of the entire school fees.



"Permit me to spell out or perhaps remind you of the numerous neglected petitions the SRC sent to the school administration that deeply affects the students.... On 14th February,2022, a proposal letter was sent to the school management in request for funds from the SRC account being managed by the school management which shouldn't have been so, to embark on the SRC project for 2021-2022 academic year which includes:

"•Repairing of the broken lovers' benches on campus.



•purchasing of music system which the school lacks for decades.



•Mounting of a new sign board at the school entrance which the school does not have.



In request of this, No response nor attention was paid and several excuses were given by management that, "THERE IS NO MONEY". The question bordering students is that, what is the money meant for SRC being used for? And for any reason, SRC executives should be consulted and informed in any expenses from the SRC account, "excerpts from the letter reads.



The student body hints of a massive protest in the coming days and a legal action against management if their demands, which also includes: the release of SRC funds, the selection of a new SRC patron, an improvement in the quality of food served students or in the alternative cancel the feeding fee to permit 'operation feed yourself', proper supervision during intra clinical practicals inter alia are not headed to.