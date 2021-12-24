September to December allowance may come next year – NABCO Coordinator to trainees

The date for the payment of NABCO allowances is not yet known

Khan Issahaku Jambeidu, the incumbent Coordinator of the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) in the Upper East Region, has called for calm among trainees under the program.

He admitted that while the stipends have been delayed for an extended period, whatever is due the trainees will be paid eventually.



Unable to say if the payment will come this year, Mr Jambeidu sympathized with the trainees explaining that his wish would have been to see trainees paid before the Christmas holidays begin, but it might not happen.



He said this while speaking to Samuel Mbura on A1 Radio's Day Break Upper East in Bolgatanga on December 23, 2021.



"As you know, we have a very unusual delay in the payment of stipends. We have not paid yet, which is quite worrying for us. But we are always up to the task, and we are working on it," he explained.

He said the trainees owed September, October, November, and December stipends will be paid.



As a reminder, The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.



The initiative's focus will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and driving revenue mobilization and collection.