Serbia re-opens Embassy in Ghana

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Serbian counterpart Nikola Selaković

Ghana and Serbia have rekindled bilateral relations with the re-opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Accra on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The re-opening of the Embassy was preceded by a bilateral meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Serbian counterpart Mr. Nikola Selaković.



During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers discussed areas of mutual interest which included Agriculture, Defense, Digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence, and Trade and Investment among others. Both Ministers expressed the hope that the rejuvenated relations will be further strengthened to the benefit of the citizens of both countries.



Ms Botchwey commended the Government of Serbia for its continuous contribution to the developmental efforts of Ghana, particularly in the areas of Education, Sports, Culture, and capacity-building.



She called for the resumption of discussion of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries to help streamline the areas of cooperation. In that regard, she proposed that the first meeting be held in October, 2022.

For his part, Mr. Nikola Selaković was optimistic that the re-opening of the Serbian Embassy will further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries and hoped that Ghana will also re-open her Embassy in Belgrade in due course.



He commended the Government and People of Ghana for the warm reception accorded to his side and hoped to reciprocate in good measure.



Ghana and Serbia have enjoyed fruitful bilateral relations since the era of the then Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (SFRY), under President Josef Broz Tito and Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The two presidents shared a personal friendship and were part of the founding fathers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).