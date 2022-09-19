Serial killings in Wa: Murders likely to lead to anti-foreigner sentiments – Adib Saani cautions

Security Analyst Adib Saani

A security analyst, Adib Saani, has urged Ghana’s security apparatus and the leaders in Wa to handle the recent murders of security men in the Upper East Regional capital with care.

According to him, if the situation is not handled properly it might lead to anti-foreigner attacks and lynching of persons who are suspected to be involved in the killings, 3news.com reports.



He adds that because of the significance of Wa to the region, any escalation in the current situation might have serious consequences on the entire region.



“You should expect more and it has serious implications on security in the entire region. Because the next minute anyone is suspected to be a killer, whether confirmed or not, the likelihood that he would be lynched is quite high,” he said.



At least five security guards have reportedly been murdered in Wa over the past few months with the latest being on Friday, September 16, 2022.



The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect who is alleged to be involved in the murders.

According to the police, the suspect, Kankani Adongo, is alleged to be involved in at least the recent murder of a 58-year-old security man.



In a post shared on Facebook, Monday, the police said that Adongo was arrested with the collaboration of the community search parties.



Earlier, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, revealed that the eyes and tongue of the 58-year-old security man were removed and placed in a plastic bag after he was found dead on Sunday.



The security guard who went missing last Friday was found dead by a local search team in a shallow grave on Sunday.



Speaking on 3FM's Sunrise on Monday, September 19, Rashid Pelpuo said he received pictures of the body parts via phone.

He added that he is looking forward to more progressive interventions and investigations from the security agencies.



