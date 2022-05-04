Serve humanity with high sense of dedication and care - Pastors told

The pastors pledged to work diligently to serve God

The Historic Adventist church of Ghana has ordained Ten Pastors with a call on the clergy to serve humanity with a high sense of dedication and care for the church and the vulnerable.

The event, held at North Suntreso a suburb of Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, on Saturday, April 31, 2022, saw leaders of the church conferring pastoral authority on the ten ordained clergymen who have gone under training for years.



The Chairman of History Adventist Church Ghana, Pastor J, Ofori Tawia during the ordination service called on the newly inducted pastors to see the priesthood as an office of honor and high integrity which should not be taken for granted.



Pastor Tawia disclosed that the ten clergymen have gone through years of intensive training and formal education in theology before their ordination.

"This special even follows our young pastor's service as probation pastors at the various branches of the church across the region and we are witness to the fact that they are more than qualified to be ordained as men of God", he said.



Speaking on behalf of the inducted pastors, Evangelist Maxwell A. Dadzie pledged to work diligently in the service of God and Mankind.



He added that they will assume the priesthood with honor and make soul winning their priority.