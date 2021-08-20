Service Excellence Foundation pays courtesy call on Ghana's Ambassador to Malta

The 1st Ghana National Customer Service week is scheduled for 4th - 8th October 2021

Source: Tanko Abdulai Ibrahim, Contributor

The National Executive leadership of Service Excellence Foundation under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Federation in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, has paid an official courtesy call on H.E Barbara Akuokor Benissa, Ghana's Ambassador to Malta, at her residence in Accra.

The team led by Stella Appenteng, former GHATOF president, thanked H.E Benissa for honouring their invitation to the 1st National Tourism Customer Service Week media launch recently held at Labadi Beach Hotel.



She further stated the Foundation's wish to develop a strategic collaboration and working partnership with her office to promote the Customer Service Excellence Agenda within the Tourism and Hospitality Sector, which includes allied partners within the value chain in Ghana.



In her response, H.E Benisa promised the Foundation her commitment to promoting Ghana and the customer service excellence agenda, adding that this national initiative needs the support of all Ghanaians and stakeholders.



She also referred to the 'Year Of Return' where many visitors from diaspora regions to Ghana raised some level of concerns related to customer service delivery in Ghana, which in her opinion needs serious attention from the industry players. This project, she said, has come at the right time.



Executive Director for the Service Excellence Foundation, Caleb Kofie, applauded H.E Benissa and added that her support in promoting Customer Service Excellence in Ghana would continue to serve as the needed inspiration especially among the Youth Population in Ghana.

H. E. Benissa recounted her days as an employee with KLM, where she offered excellent customer service to the late Ex. President Jerry John Rawlings and his team during one of their official travel for a business conference, and since then, his entire family has been regular customers of KLM.



The Foundation also paid a Courtesy call on the President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr, who pledged his office's full support to the National Tourism Customer Service Week initiatives.



He alluded that already the Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Hotels Association has instituted a committee chaired by Benjamin Afunya, Chairman of the Accra branch, to oversee the participation and celebration of the Customer Service week event by member hotels in Greater Accra and other regions.



The 1st Ghana National Customer Service week is in line with Global Customer Service week, which is scheduled for 4th - 8th October 2021.



The objective of this event is to highlight the unique role of Customer Service, recognize, and celebrate our gallant industry employees while appreciating the true value of our external customers.