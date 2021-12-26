Service to man is service to God - Osei Aidooh

Former Majority Leader, Abraham Osei Aidoo

Source: GNA

Former Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Abraham Osei Aidooh, has advised Ghanaians to be serviceable in humility.

"Service to man, is service to God, Mr Aidooh, who currently serves on the Governing Board of the Ghana Gas Company and a member of the parliamentary service board said



Mr Aidooh, who was speaking at an end of year party for lawyers of his Law Chamber, A. Ossei Aidooh & Co, and other friends explained that giving service to a fellow human beings was not different from serving God.



He therefore urged all to, ‘serve in humility and do good to others because goodness begets goodness.’



He thanked them for their dedication and commitment, urging them to continue in their dedication and serve in humility and goodness.



“If you do good to others, goodness will follow you and if you do bad, you will receive the appropriate reward, because of the law of karma".



He called on members of the political divide to forsake antagonism in the interest of the peace and tranquility of the country.

Mr Aidooh, expressed his unhappiness about the recent brawl in Parliament in which MPs engaged in fisticuffs on the floor of the House over the E-Levy tax.



Mr. Richard Akpokavie, who is also the president of Tema Lawyers Association said” Mr. Ossei Aidooh is a good man who believes in the principles of God’s word, some of us including the hardworking lawyer Sam Kyere, have worked with him for over 30 years and his level of legal intelligence is very high.



" Mr. Ossei Aidooh always enjoins people to develop the habit of doing good and gain favour in the eyes of God, I would like to use the occasion to wish everyone of the law firm as well as friends and clients here present merry Christmas and a prosperous new year”.



Also in attendance at the party were a number of high profile personalities of the Tema TOR tennis club including Mr. Edward Ababio, Chairman of the TOR Tennis Club, Dr. Mensah Afful, a medical practitioner, Mr. Paa Yaw Baffoe, a businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Paa Kofi Grant, a retired educationist, Mrs. Felicia Amoah, secretary to the law firm, Mrs. Efia Boadiwaa, a businesswoman, Mr. Henry Osei Owusu, a veteran politician and Mr. Francis Poribo, a contractor.



GNA