Serwa Broni: Persons who blackmail people with sexually explicit audio-visuals must be prosecuted – Abronye

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe

Abronyo DC says Cyber Security Act must be implemented.

Blackmailing people with naked pictures has become a business in Ghana – Abronye DC



You can be jailed for 10yrs for sharing naked photos of a person – Abronye DC



Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe, popularly called Abronye DC, has bemoaned what he describes as the blackmail of high profile personalities in the country by persons they have had sexual encounters with.



According to him, this act of recording and threatening to release audio-visuals of a person one has had sexual engagements with, is against the laws of Ghana and persons found culpable must be prosecuted.



“The laws in this country must work, we can not spend our time, energy and everything to make laws that will gather dust on shelves. Once we pass the laws, we must make sure they work, or we should not pass them at all.

“Now adays there is this game in this country, where people threaten people saying the other time I had sex with, and I have proof of it so if you do not give me some money I will expose you. This has become a business for some people in this country. But there is a law against this and the laws must work,” Abronye said in Twi in an Oman FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“If you take the Cyber Security Act, Act 1038 (2020), Sexual Extorting, Section 66, says that I person shall not threaten to distribute by post, email, text or transmit by electronic means or otherwise, a private image or a moving image of the other person engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the specific intent to harass, threaten, … to assert any undue influence on the person especially to extort money … a person who contravenes this law commits an offence and is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less ten years and not more than 25 years,” he added



The NPP regional chairman’s comments come following recent blackmail of some top government offices by persons purported to have engaged in sexual activities with them.



A Ghanaian based in Canada Evelyn Poku Aidoo (Serwa Broni) has alleged that Ghana’s President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo engaged in sexual activities with her.



She also accused the president of ordering National Security Officers of Ghana to rob her gadgets including mobile phones in order to conceal evidence of them being together.