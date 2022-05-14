Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student

Deborah Samuel

Nigerian student killed over supposed blasphemy

Buhari condemns killing of Deborah Samuel



Police arrest two over murder of Deborah Samuel



The gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel by some misguided zealots in the name of religion has infuriated some Ghanaians who struggle to come to terms with the actions of the youth.



Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was stoned to death and subsequently burnt for expressing disapproval over the posting of religious messages on a class WhatsApp platform.



Video of the dastard acts of the criminals trended on social media, generating discussions on the issue.

Some Ghanaians are angry with the situation and as such, questioned why people will go to that extent in the name of defending their religion.



Whiles the public sympathize with the victim's family, they believe that it is high time the Nigerian government takes punitive actions on such matters.



The situation also filled the citizens with pride that in Ghana, tolerance of other religions is high and both Christians and Muslims enjoy some cordial relationship.



Meanwhile, police in Sokoto has confirmed the arrest of two persons who are believed to have been involved in the act.



The school has also been shut down indefinitely due to fears of reprisal attacks after some students vandalized properties.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the murder of the student.





How can a whole Imam say this, how? Nigeria is in trouble! pic.twitter.com/NTyZjDghWm — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 13, 2022

Someone got murdered for saying “this page is for exams and tests and not religious postings” on a whatsapp group! — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) May 13, 2022

What happened to Deborah was barbaric. Islam does not support what they did ???????? — Dico ???????? (@Dicowiz) May 13, 2022

There must be other reasons why Deborah was killed. There is so much hatred in there. ????????????‍♂️ — Kpodo Frank (@acertainseed) May 12, 2022

Aww Deborah may your soul rest in peace ???????????? https://t.co/jqFfNewxiF — ????????EGO GH???????? (@gh_ego) May 13, 2022

I think the people who should take a centre stage in condemning the gruesome and unlawful murder of Deborah should be Muslims! Enough of the apology and constant screaming that certain group don't represent us! pic.twitter.com/XTsSNAgdAi — Holistic Doctor (@HolisticDoctor_) May 13, 2022

It’s soo disconsolate and melancholic watching Deborah’s video ????. What’s the world turning into!!!!Gosh.. I feel soo desolate hmmm???? May her Soul Rest In Peace! Deeply sorry and saddened by this Tragedy.#Deborah #blasphemy #RIPDeborah — ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@Ohene_Khojo) May 13, 2022