Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student

Deborah Samuel Murdered Deborah Samuel

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian student killed over supposed blasphemy

Buhari condemns killing of Deborah Samuel

Police arrest two over murder of Deborah Samuel

The gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel by some misguided zealots in the name of religion has infuriated some Ghanaians who struggle to come to terms with the actions of the youth.

Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was stoned to death and subsequently burnt for expressing disapproval over the posting of religious messages on a class WhatsApp platform.

Video of the dastard acts of the criminals trended on social media, generating discussions on the issue.

Some Ghanaians are angry with the situation and as such, questioned why people will go to that extent in the name of defending their religion.

Whiles the public sympathize with the victim's family, they believe that it is high time the Nigerian government takes punitive actions on such matters.

The situation also filled the citizens with pride that in Ghana, tolerance of other religions is high and both Christians and Muslims enjoy some cordial relationship.

Meanwhile, police in Sokoto has confirmed the arrest of two persons who are believed to have been involved in the act.

The school has also been shut down indefinitely due to fears of reprisal attacks after some students vandalized properties.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the murder of the student.















