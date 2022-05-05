Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo

Serwaa Broni has alleged that she had an amorous past with President Akufo-Addo

The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, has responded to a petition seeking it to probe a case of abuse of office allegations brought against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



CHRAJ in its terse response to a petition said: “The Commission respectfully writes to acknowledge receipt of your complaint dated 21st April, 2022. Please be informed that your complaint is receiving the necessary attention.”



The complaint referred to above was filed by Mensah Thompson, the Executive Secretary of the Civil Society group, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA.

Thompson, through the April 21, 2022 petition was asking CHRAJ to probe the president in respect of disclosures made in an interview by a Ghanaian-Canadian citizen Evelyn Aidoo, alias Serwaa Broni – who claims to have had an amorous relationship with the President.



The petition is primarily seeking an investigation into the role the president allegedly played in a purported staged armed robbery on Serwaa Broni.



Broni alleged in an interview last month that National Security operatives under instructions of the President staged an armed robbery against her seeking to retrieve some private information she had on the president.



The ASEPA boss called for support from other human rights groups in seeking justice for Serwaa Broni.



He shared CHRAJ's letter with the caption: “As CHRAJ responds to our petition to investigate the Serwaa Broni scandal, we appeal for the utmost support of all human rights groups and gender activists to support the call for justice for this woman who has suffered enormously from emotional, psychological and physical abuse at the hands of the President.”

Portions of ASEPA’s letter to CHRAJ



The petition sighted by GhanaWeb read in parts: “Among other things ASEPA is requesting CHRAJ to investigate the President on Abuse of Office, Human Rights Violations, and Criminal Misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.



“These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President.”



