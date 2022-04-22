Serwaa Broni: NPP not bothered over petition against Akufo-Addo – Obiri-Boahen

Serwaa Broni

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri-Boahen, has said the party is not worried over the petition seeking the impeachment of President Akufo-Addo over the claims by Serwaa Broni.

Serwaa Broni has alleged that the government-sponsored an attack on her in order to silence her from making public her relationship with the President.



In an interview with popular social media activist, Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni showed alleged text messages between her and the President.



The allegations have triggered three Ghanaian citizens, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh to petition Parliament on the matter.



But speaking on Starr Today Thursday, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP stated that they will want to wait for the outcome of the petition before Parliament.



“Let’s respect the august House that is why members of Parliament are called Honorable. Let’s not do anything to undermine the integrity of that House. Let’s all wait patiently and listen for what the august House will do.

“It will not serve any purpose for some of us to be running extensive commentaries on some of these things. I am a lawyer by profession let me act and behave as a lawyer. For certainly some of us we are not bothered by the petition at all,” he disclosed.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the Minority will invite Serwaa Broni as part of their investigations into her claims against President Akufo-Addo and some officials of the national security.



He said the Minority is nonetheless uninterested in the alleged affair between her and the President.



“We don’t care about the moral issues and who slept with who. The national security being used to stage robberies is what we are concerned with and the Police CID coming in to cover up. If national security is staging robberies, how safe are we. All of us uncovering wrongs in our society are not safe. The abuse of office is worrying and all of us must be concerned,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



He added: “We will reach out to her to see the kind of evidence she has and then we will take the next step”.