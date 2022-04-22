Serwaa Broni: Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former NDC MP

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Innusah Fuseini

Serwaa Broni alleges strained intimate relationship with President Akufo-Addo

Serwaa Broni accuses president of staging robbery on her with national security operatives



Parliament asked to investigate the president’s alleged abuse of office



Former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Innusah Fuseini, has downplayed the prospects of the impeachment petition presented to parliament by some three citizens against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the petition to impeach the president will most likely fail as the motion will not receive the support of the majority in parliament even if the Speaker goes ahead to admit the position.



He notes that the minority in parliament does not have the numbers to push it, should they decide to support the petition.



“I don’t see this Serwaa Broni allegation flying, what I see coming is the abuse of office. If it turns out that there was a robbery attempt that could be traced to the president then it could be a big issue.

“The majority might not buy into it. You should get 1/3rd of parliamentarians to refer the conduct of the President to the Chief Justice for it to be initiated,” he stated on Friday, April 22, 2022, edition of Sunrise Show on 3 FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Three citizens, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, on Thursday, April 21, petitioned Parliament to commence impeachment proceedings against President Akufo-Addo over some allegations made against the president by a Ghanaian lady resident in Canada.



Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni in has alleged that the president through some national security operatives staged a robbery on her to retrieve evidence of her intimate relationship with the president.



According to her, the incidents which she said violated her human rights has left her traumatized.



In their petition to parliament, the three are asking for a probe into the allegations said Serwaa Broni’s claims if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.