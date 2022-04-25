Serwaa Broni has been inconsistent with her allegations – Computer Man

Founder of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer man

Serwaa Broni accuses Akufo-Addo of traumatizing her

Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo over Serwaa Broni’s allegations



Computer Man casts doubts over allegations against president



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man, has stated that he finds it difficult to believe the allegations made against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by a Canadian-based woman.



According to Evelyn Addo alias Serwaa Broni, President Akufo-Addo, through the use of national security operatives, staged a robbery on her in a bid to retrieve some documents and files detailing their amorous relationship.



In a recent interview with America-based social commentator Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni alleged that the said robbery has left him with traumatic memories that has affected her in diverse ways.



But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man noted that he sees some inconsistencies in Serwaa Broni’s allegations.

According to the Prophet, the woman at the center of the allegations has failed to clearly outline her reasons for making such grievous allegations against the president.



“When you listen to her, the whole thing doesn’t make sense. In one breath you claim your family will not be happy with you coming out. Secondly you claim you are not doing this to blackmail the president. You claim other people don’t want you to talk. You claim again that the president has his hands in your mouth and that it is rather Hopeson (Adorye) who is hitting your head and forcing you to bite the president.



“If you come out to make these statements, you ought to know that whatever is motivating her will cause her dire consequences. If she is not careful, she may not be able to return to Ghana again. She is showing the whole world that she is a blackmailer,” Computer Man said.



Meanwhile three Ghanaian citizens have filed a petition to have President Akufo-Addo impeached over Serwaa Broni’s allegations.



According to the petitioners, the allegations, if proven to be true shows an abuse of power on the part of the president and an abuse of the human rights of Miss Evelyn Aidoo.



The petitioners note that the president can be said to have brought the presidency into disrepute if the allegations are found to be true.