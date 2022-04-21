Serwaa Broni’s allegation a serious ground for presidential impeachment - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is the National Communications Director of NDC

Source: Isaac Donkor

The national communications director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has asserted that Serwaa Broni’s alleged extramarital affair with the president can be a base for the removal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from Office.

Speaking to Accra-based 3NEWS on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Sammy Gyamfi quoted an article from the 1992 Constitution of Ghana clarifying that the President can be removed from office if found guilty of the allegations.



“If you check article 69 clause 1b, it states that if the president engages himself in any manner that brings the name of the nation or the president into disrepute, that can be the grounds for his impeachment.” He stated.



According to him, he does not doubt the fact that the said allegations from the lady [Serwaa Broni] are serious ones that can be within the scope of article 69 of our Constitution and can be a basis for the president's impeachment.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the allegations from this lady...are serious allegations that fall under the scope of article 69 and can be the scope for the removal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, said Sammy Gyamfi.



Mr. Sammy Gyamfi continued by calling the entire populace of Ghana as well as the media to rally behind the minority in fishing out the truth of this allegation by the lady in question ‘Serwa Broni’ that bothers on the abuse of the public purse by the president under the expense of the taxpayer.