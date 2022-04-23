30
Serwaa Broni saga: Resign as a gentleman – Otukornor tells Akufo-Addo

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign.

He claims he is not ‘fit’ to hold the highest position of the land after several allegations were levelled against him by one Evelyn Aidoo, alias Serwaa Broni.

The Canadian-based Ghanaian lady has in the last few months been trending on social media for perhaps all the wrong reasons.

Besides claiming to have had an affair with the President, Serwaa Broni has among other things, posted images with the President and screenshots of chats she claims to be between her and President Akufo-Addo; to buttress her assertions.

Over the weekend, she alleged during a media engagement with one Kevin Taylor that there was an orchestrated robbery attack on her which she pinned on the President and some of his assigns.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Peter Otokunor said the alleged relationship between the President and Miss Evelyn Aidoo has brought shame to the presidency – hence, the call on him to resign.

"If he doesn’t resign as a gentleman, we’ll force him to. We will impeach him,” he told host, Akwasi Aboagye.

