Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life

Serwaa Broni

Serwaa Broni repeats allegations against Akufo-Addo

She spoke in interview with Kevin Taylor



Hopeon Adorye threatens Broni with arrest



The name Serwaa Broni through last year into this year has gained a lot of traction in Ghana’s political discourse; with the governing New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress, sparring over the particular personality.



The personality behind the name has widely been reported in sections of the media and social media as an alleged lover of the President.



The lady in question granted an interview to United States-based Ghanaian journalist and social commentator, Kevin Taylor, in which she spoke for the first time about who she was.



In the chat that was streamed on Taylor’s Loud Silence Media platforms on social media, Serwaa Broni, as she is widely known, spoke about her professional and family life.

She disclosed that she was a registered nurse based in Canada with her family and that she was currently a medical student in a Canadian University.



“My legal name is Evelyn Aidoo, I am a registered nurse, I have been a registered nurse for 20 years,” adding that she has worked for 17 years at her current place of employment.



“I am currently a medical student at University of Athabaska, University of Alberta. I did my nursing at Athabaska.



“I have lived in Canada for 20 years, I am a mother of five boys. Four from my ex-husband and one from my current relationship,” she added.



Adorye threatens to arrest Serwaa Broni



In February this year, former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, disclosed that the Government of Ghana was set to lodge an official complaint against Serwaa Broni in Canada.

Her charge, according to him, will be blackmailing the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and also spreading false information about the first man of the land.



Speaking for the first time about the supposed sexual relationship between Serwaa Broni and President Akufo-Addo, the NPP stalwart in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii said all was set to for government to pursue the malicious claims Serwaa Broni had repeatedly made.



According to Mr Adorye, there is no sexual relationship between the president and Serwaa Broni, who, he said only got the opportunity to meet the president in Canada through him.



"The picture of that young lady in yellow dress sitting beside the president was taken in Canada. I took that particular picture. That was the first time, the lady met the president face to face."



"She is the one who drives us around when we come to Canada. Did you realize the president was even giving a gap between them? So how can she be a girlfriend? When you sent the picture to Facebook, your mother sent you recorded audio, telling you to inform the president of all your challenges in life. So how come, all of a sudden you have become the girlfriend of the president? Rubbish it, so women are friends with presidents, does it mean, they are in a relationship?" he quizzed.