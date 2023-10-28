Serwaah Amihere mounts spirited defence of Nana Aba Anamoah amid NDC attack over Mahama video

Broadcast Journalists Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcast Journalist with GhOne TV, Serwaa Amihere as expected rose to the defence of her counterpart, Nana Aba Anamoah when the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana lambasted the latter for supposedly allowing children to spew ‘ignorance’ about the erstwhile administration led by John Dramani Mahama.

During a discussion on the station’s morning show, Edem Agbana expressed disappointment about how Nana Aba Anamoah sat through an interaction with children who in his view were peddling falsehoods about the John Dramani Mahama administration without cautioning them.



According to the NDC parliamentary candidate, the children were coached to say such things about John Mahama and this did not sit well with Serwaa Amihere who is with the same TV network as Nana Aba Anamoah.



During the morning show, Agbana stated “I am disgusted at the fact that Nana Aba Anamoah who I respect so much as a journalist of so many years of experience allowed those little children to peddle so much falsehood and ignorance about the former president John Mahama. When you watch that video carefully, I can tell you on authority that those little children were coached” to which Serwaa interjected that it was not true that the children were coached.



Agbana further stood his ground by stating that per their ages, children who spoke in the said video had no clear knowledge about what they were talking about.



“It’s obvious they were coached. What are their ages? And they were talking about things that happened about 8, 9 or 10 years ago. To subtract 9 from children who are 13 14, children who are 12 years and the things they were saying and it was an opportunity for Nana Aba Anamoah to educate these children and not to allow them to peddle such ignorance,” Edem added.

However, Serwaa Amihere debunked the perception that the children involved in Nana Aba’s show were asked to run with a script.



“He (Edem) made a point that she (Nana Aba) is my friend and my boss and that’s not the point I’m making here. I have seen the comments on social media, a few of them saying that the children were coached. You may have your reservations about some of the things the children spoke about but being coached is not one of them. I mean in this day and age; you don’t think the production team will call these children and say say A or say B say that. I mean, that is that is below the belt. And I can assure you and the other members of your party that there was definitely no coaching on the parts; either from her (Nana Aba) or the production team,” she explained.



Social media comments trailed an episode of Nana Aba Anamoah’s Actual Bosses (a children-themed programme that touches on various topics concerning children) when some children from the video were lampooning former president John Dramani Mahama for being the brain behind Dumsor.







BAJ/KPE